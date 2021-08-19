Patriots Mailbag: Which Eagles Players Could Wind Up In New England?

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s time for another New England Patriots mailbag.

This week, we dive into the Patriots’ ongoing roster battles at running back and kicker, projections for two front-seven defenders, the latest on New England’s injured star tight ends and fallout from this week’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Thursday night’s preseason matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Let’s get to it:

@FitzgibbonRoss

Is the gap between Meyers and the rest of the receivers as wide as it seems? Haven’t heard anything about Kendrick Bourne either.

Bourne has actually had a solid camp thus far. He hasn’t been on the receiving end of many highlight-reel receptions, but he’s been consistently productive. His 10 catches (on 11 targets) in competitive team drills this week were the most of any Patriots receiver in Philly, and I had him going 6-2 in 1-on-1s with multiple wins over projected Eagles starter Steven Nelson.

The one issue with Bourne is that he’s still learning the nuances of this complex Patriots offense. His lone incompletion in joint practices came after he appeared to run the wrong route or make the incorrect read, resulting in a miscommunication with quarterback Mac Jones. Early in Tuesday’s practice, receivers coach Mick Lombardi had to correct his alignment during an unopposed 7-on-7 period. Bourne also was disappointed with his performance in last week’s preseason opener, saying he was rushing his routes.

But, again, the ex-49er has looked good overall this summer. He’s been the Patriots’ second-most consistent wideout behind Jakobi Meyers, who raved about Bourne on Tuesday.

“Don’t sleep on KB,” Meyers said. “… The room loves him. The team loves him. He’s a great guy to have on the team.”