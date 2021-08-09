Matthew Slater Praises N’Keal Harry Amid Patriots WR’s Breakout Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Add Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater to the growing list of people who love what they’ve seen from N’Keal Harry this summer.

Harry, who in July formally requested a trade from the Patriots, has drawn rave reviews for his breakout performance during training camp. Many believe he was New England’s best player over the first two weeks.

Slater on Sunday praised the third-year wideout for how he’s handled himself during the offseason.

“Well, I’ll tell you this: N’Keal is a great kid,” Slater told reporters Sunday. “And … I’m sure people have expectations of all of us as players, and they think there’s certain things that we should and shouldn’t be doing. I don’t know. For me, I’ve always enjoyed working with N’Keal. And, the one thing that has not changed since he got here is his determination.

“He’s not gonna quit. He’s gonna keep working hard. No matter the outcome he’s just gonna keep his head down, keep grinding and keep trying to get better. And that’s a great formula for one anyone in this league to have success. So, I’m proud of the resolve that he continues to show, just keeping his head down, continuing to work, continuing to try and get better. … I wanna see him be successful, just like I want the rest of the guys on this team to be successful. I’m glad that he’s staying to his grind and trying to ignore the noise and just get better.”

Whether Harry can carry his training camp success into the regular season and establish himself as an impactful NFL receiver remains to be seen. So, too, does whether he even has a future in New England.