Patriots Notes: How Pats Tested Mac Jones In QB’s Preseason Debut

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some assorted notes and nuggets from the New England Patriots’ preseason-opening 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium:

— The Patriots opened the second half with a no-huddle, quick-tempo possession for their Mac Jones-led offense.

Why? To give their rookie quarterback some reps in a simulated two-minute drill.

“We would have gone two-minute at the end of the second quarter, but we didn’t have one,” head coach Bill Belichick said after the game, “so we just went two-minute at the start of the third quarter.”

Jones adapted well to the faster pace, guiding the Patriots down the field with eight consecutive short completions while operating mostly out of spread and empty formations. Of those, only an 8-yard third-down hookup to receiver Kristian Wilkerson traveled more than 6 yards downfield. Four were within 2 yards of the line or behind it.

Jones’ quick trigger has been one of his most impressive attributes in training camp, and this series proved to be his best of the night. The Patriots settled for a 40-yard Quinn Nordin field goal after a defender hit Jones on his ninth pass attempt, resulting in an incompletion on third-and-4.

The first-round draft pick played a total of five series after relieving starter Cam Newton late in the first quarter. He completed 13 of 19 passes for 47 yards in his preseason NFL debut.