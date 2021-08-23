Patriots Observations: How Mac Jones Fared With Cam Newton Sidelined

Harry suffered a shoulder injury last Thursday that reportedly will sideline him for the next month.

INJURY REPORT

Cornerback Dee Virgin and defensive tackle Nick Thurman both got checked out by head trainer Jim Whalen midway through practice but later returned to the field.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Newton will be sidelined until at least Thursday due to what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 testing. According to a team statement, Newton traveled outside the New England area over the weekend for a “club-approved medical appointment,” and though he tested negative for COVID-19 each day, those tests were not taken at the Patriots’ facility.

Because of this, Newton must complete a “five-day entry cadence process” before he can rejoin the team. This indicates the QB is not fully vaccinated, as only unvaccinated players are required to test daily.

With Newton unavailable, the vast majority of reps in team drills went to Jones, who impressed in last Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles (13-for-19, 146 yards with three drops and a spike). He was less consistent Monday.

Jones completed 17 of 31 passes in 11-on-11 drills, including an ugly 1-for-6 start against the Patriots’ first-team defense. He also struggled during a goal-line period against the defensive 1s, going 1-for-4 with a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor. Jones closed practice by going 4-for-7 during a two-minute drill (also against defensive starters), capping it with a short touchdown to Gunner Olszewski. Cornerback J.C. Jackson was in coverage on both scores.

During a brief 7-on-7 period, Jones went 4-for-5 with three completions to running backs. Overall, he threw fewer catchable passes than he has in most recent practices.

Third-stringer Brian Hoyer went 4-for-10 in 11-on-11s and did not participate in 7-on-7s. During Hoyer’s two series, Jones kneeled on the sideline, flanked by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree and injured QB Jarrett Stidham.