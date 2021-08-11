Patriots Odds: Are You Ready To Make Some Season-Long Prop Bets?

NESN Logo Sign In

I’ve always said that the more cereal in the aisle, the more likely you are to leave with cereal.

This analogy directly applies to a sportsbook when they create their season-long football propositional wagers. If there are only one or two options on the shelf, you might leave without betting any of them.

Luckily for you, DraftKings Sportsbook has a plethora of regular season props for us to discuss. There are no quarterback-related bets because of the uncertainty around Cam Newton or Mac Jones starting Week 1, but I still counted 17 different wagers for the New England Patriots.

Here are the ones that caught my attention:

Chase Winovich Under 6.5 sacks (+105)

Hat tip to my colleague Dakota Randall on this one. He’s adamant that Winovich won’t sniff this number as a Patriot. There are plenty of concerns about Winovich not being to stop the run and Bill Belichick currently has the former Michigan Wolverine buried on the depth chart behind Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy. There doesn’t appear to be an avenue to seven sacks given the roster construction.

Damien Harris Over 845.5 rushing yards (-110)