Patriots Player Makes Emphatic Declaration About Mac Jones Becoming Starter

Mac Jones winning the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job appears to have been a pretty straightforward thing.

Jones outplayed Cam Newton. The Patriots have a capable backup in Brian Hoyer, so it made the most sense to go all-in on Jones and let Newton find a new opportunity elsewhere.

That sentiment appears to be fully understood by Patriots players.

“Don’t let it get twisted. Mac won the job,” an unnamed Patriots player told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Translation: Yeah, Jones won the job. Newton didn’t lose it.

“Now the real work begins,” the player also added.

That’s important to note, because it signifies that Jones came into camp so well-prepared that he unseated Newton as the starter. Further, he won the job so convincingly that the Patriots aren’t worried that a Newton safety net is needed.