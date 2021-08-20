Patriots Players Marvel At J.J. Taylor’s Ankle-Breaking Spin Move

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday was another big day for J.J. Taylor in his case to prove he deserves a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.

The second-year running back had 145 all-purpose yards Thursday night, as the Pats issued a 35-0 beatdown to the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game.

Perhaps the biggest highlight came just after the start of the third quarter, when Taylor got a red zone handoff and nearly took it to the house. He would have been stopped after just a couple yards if not for an absurd spin move that sent Eagles corner Michael Jacquet flying.

A few Patriots players marveled at the move with comments on Instagram.

“?blender?” wrote defensive back Jalen Mills.

“Spin cycle vicious ??” added Adrian Colbert.