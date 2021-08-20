Patriots Players Marvel At J.J. Taylor’s Ankle-Breaking Spin Move

Thursday was another big day for J.J. Taylor in his case to prove he deserves a spot on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster.
The second-year running back had 145 all-purpose yards Thursday night, as the Pats issued a 35-0 beatdown to the Philadelphia Eagles in their second preseason game.
Perhaps the biggest highlight came just after the start of the third quarter, when Taylor got a red zone handoff and nearly took it to the house. He would have been stopped after just a couple yards if not for an absurd spin move that sent Eagles corner Michael Jacquet flying.
A few Patriots players marveled at the move with comments on Instagram.
“?blender?” wrote defensive back Jalen Mills.
“Spin cycle vicious ??” added Adrian Colbert.
This will only make the Patriots’ decision in the backfield harder. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has looked great during preseason games, while Damien Harris figures to be the top back this season. James White is pretty much a roster lock, and Sony Michel figures to be in the mix too.
Last season, Taylor got into six games with the Patriots. He’s not a lock to make the roster but is nonetheless building a great case for himself.