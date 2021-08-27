Patriots Practice Notes: New Corner Debuts, Two Wideouts Absent

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice:

— Newly acquired cornerback Shaun Wade made his Patriots practice debut, wearing No. 26.

Wade, a rookie fifth-round pick, was traded from Baltimore to New England on Thursday. He played in two preseason games for the Ravens, registering an interception on his lone target in coverage.

The 22-year-old once was considered a potential first-round prospect before struggling in his final season at Ohio State.

Wade practiced in a red non-contact jersey, as did tight end Hunter Henry, running back Brandon Bolden and defensive back Myles Bryant. His No. 26 previously belonged to running back Sony Michel, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

— Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski was absent from practice for the first time this summer. Olszewski appeared to be a full participant in Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants.

Starting center David Andrews also wasn’t spotted after leaving Thursday’s practice early.