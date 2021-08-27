Patriots Practice Notes: New Corner Debuts, Two Wideouts Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Notes and observations from Friday’s New England Patriots practice:
— Newly acquired cornerback Shaun Wade made his Patriots practice debut, wearing No. 26.
Wade, a rookie fifth-round pick, was traded from Baltimore to New England on Thursday. He played in two preseason games for the Ravens, registering an interception on his lone target in coverage.
The 22-year-old once was considered a potential first-round prospect before struggling in his final season at Ohio State.
Wade practiced in a red non-contact jersey, as did tight end Hunter Henry, running back Brandon Bolden and defensive back Myles Bryant. His No. 26 previously belonged to running back Sony Michel, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.
— Wide receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski was absent from practice for the first time this summer. Olszewski appeared to be a full participant in Thursday’s joint practice with the New York Giants.
Starting center David Andrews also wasn’t spotted after leaving Thursday’s practice early.
Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was another new absence. He’s been in and out of practice with injuries since training camp began.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who’s expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder injury, remained sidelined, as did tight ends Matt LaCosse and Kahale Warring and defensive tackle Nick Thurman. Warring made his Patriots practice debut Wednesday but hasn’t practiced since.
— Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, linebacker Terez Hall and defensive tackle Byron Cowart remain on the physically unable to perform list. Players who are not removed from that list by Tuesday afternoon must sit out the Patriots’ first six games.
Draft picks Joshuah Bledsoe and Cameron McGrone are on the non-football injury list and seem destined for rookie redshirts.
— Slot cornerback Jonathan Jones returned to practice after leaving Thursday’s session with an apparent lower leg injury. A pre-practice report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus indicated Jones’ injury was “nothing significant.”
— Reporters were permitted to watch just a brief portion of practice, which will be the case throughout the regular season.
— The Patriots and Giants will square off Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in the preseason finale for both teams. New England will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.