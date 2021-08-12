Patriots Pro Shop Clearly Was Prepared For Mac Jones Jersey Reveal

Jones will wear No. 10

by

If Patriots fans were hoping to see Mac Jones in action during Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team, they’re in luck, as he is expected to share time with quarterback Cam Newton.

And if people are convinced Jones is the future in New England, they can declare it with a new jersey purchase.

The Patriots Pro Shop has a rack of Jones jerseys in stock, as evidenced by a video from NBC Sports Boston’s The Camera Guys.. As the team announced earlier Thursday, the rookie will wear No. 10.

Jones wore the same number in Alabama. But if it’s sounding familiar for other reasons, that would be because Jimmy Garoppolo donned the same number during his time in New England, and wears it now with the San Francisco 49ers.

