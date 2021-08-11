Patriots’ QB Situation Makes Them One Of Top Teams To Bet In NFL Preseason

NESN Logo Sign In

A quarterback competition is developing in Patriots camp, and it won’t stay under the media radar for long. Sooner or later, rookie Mac Jones will pass veteran Cam Newton in the race to be the starter.

Bill Belichick’s attempt at a bounce-back year appears to be one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines, beginning with a big decision the New England coach might be forced to make after evaluating his top two quarterbacks in August.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the draft, is considered the future and the heir apparent to Tom Brady. Belichick has named Newton the starter for now. But if Jones continues to develop in the preseason, his future figures to arrive sooner than initially expected.

The Newton-Jones duel might make the Patriots a bet-on team in the preseason, when quarterback competitions become a high-priority handicapping angle.

“I am high on the Patriots,” said VSiN analyst Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive who worked in the New England organization in 2014-15. “I think they can win 10 games, and I have faith in Belichick. I know they really like Mac Jones a lot. Will he beat out Cam by Week 1? I don’t know. If they can get anything from the quarterback position, they’re going to be OK.”

Belichick plans to start Newton, but he might play only one or two series when the Patriots open the preseason Thursday as 2-point home underdogs to Washington. Jones is the current No. 2, ahead of Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots played three quarterbacks last season — Newton, Hoyer and Stidham — who combined for 10 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. Newton was the team’s second-leading rusher with 592 yards. New England ranked 27th in the league in scoring offense at 20.4 points per game. The Patriots upgraded their quarterback depth chart significantly by drafting Jones and added playmakers to an offense that lacked big-play ability.