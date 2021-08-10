Patriots’ Quinn Nordin Searched LinkedIn For Jobs Before NFL Shot

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — By the time the New England Patriots offered Quinn Nordin a contract, the rookie kicker already had begun seeking post-football employment.

No team wanted Nordin in the 2021 NFL Draft after his lackluster senior season at Michigan, and for several days, it appeared no team was interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent, either.

So, Nordin did what any unemployed 22-year-old would do: he started cruising LinkedIn, looking for job listings.

“I waited four days,” he said. “I was on LinkedIn looking at jobs. I was thinking of maybe going into the military. … Literally, I think it was two days after (the draft), dad needed the deck power-washed. All my buddies had signed with teams, and I was like, you know what, I could rent this power washer and I could power-wash decks in the neighborhood. …

“Honestly, I was literally on LinkedIn typing in, like, ‘What to do after college.’ So, yeah. Anything and everything.”

But then, Nordin got the call he’d been hoping for. The Patriots, in the market for a young kicker to challenge incumbent Nick Folk, wanted to make him their only UDFA signing. He quickly accepted.

“The Patriots were my only call, so I’m here,” Nordin said. “I’m doing the best I can, and that’s it. … I didn’t have any other choices, so this was the best decision.”