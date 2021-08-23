Patriots React To Cam Newton’s Practice Absence: ‘It’s Next Man Up’

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cam Newton’s extended absence from New England Patriots practice this week will put pressure on others — namely rookie quarterback Mac Jones — to step up.

That’s the message veteran safety and longtime co-captain Devin McCourty conveyed after Monday’s practice, without mentioning Jones by name.

“I think for us, it’s just, it is what it is,” McCourty said. “It’s football. We’re used to guys being in and out with injuries and different things like that. So I know it’s cliché, and we’ve said it around here for years, but it’s next man up. It’s everybody doing what they’ve got to do, handling what they have control over, and just going about it that way.”

Newton, who’s looking to hold off Jones and keep his starting spot, will be forced to miss practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” about COVID-19 testing protocols.

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “He received daily COVID tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, Aug. 26.”

That statement indicates Newton is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as daily testing only is required for unvaccinated players.

“Vaccination is a personal decision,” said McCourty, who earlier this year participated in a team-produced PSA about the vaccine. “That’s up to each individual. And as far as how the team views that, and how we go forward, that’s a Bill Belichick question. I feel like he would tee that up, and knock that out of the park. So I’m going to leave that for Bill and let him handle that.”