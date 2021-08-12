Patriots Reveal New Jersey Numbers For Mac Jones, 2021 Rookie Class

Mac Jones’ days of sporting No. 50 are over.
Ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, Jones and the rest of the New England Patriots’ 2021 rookie class received new, position-appropriate jersey numbers, ditching the temporary digits they wore during spring practice and training camp.
Jones will wear No. 10, the same number he wore in college at Alabama and the same one former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo donned during his time in New England.
Here’s the full list of newly minted numbers:
No. 3: K Quinn Nordin
No. 10: QB Mac Jones
No. 34: S Joshuah Bledsoe
No. 38: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
No. 45: LB Cameron McGrone
No. 51: OLB Ronnie Perkins
No. 68: OL Will Sherman
No. 70: DT Christian Barmore
No. 87: WR Tre Nixon
Barmore, New England’s second-round pick and Jones’ former college teammate, takes over No. 70 from Adam Butler, who signed with Miami in March. Barmore wore No. 58 with the Crimson Tide, but that’s taken by yet another Bama product, second-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings.
Perkins and Stevenson grabbed numbers abandoned by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and running back Brandon Bolden, who switched to Nos. 8 and 25, respectively, this offseason.
The Patriots’ decision to give No. 87 to Nixon, their seventh-round pick, raised some eyebrows. No New England player has worn that number since Rob Gronkowski left the franchise after the 2018 season.
Nordin’s new No. 3 last belonged to longtime Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.
Each spring, New England’s rookies are assigned numbers in the 50s, 60s and 70s based on draft slot or, for undrafted free agents, alphabetical order. They keep these unwieldy numbers until just before the first preseason game.
Kickoff Thursday night is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.