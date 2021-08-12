Patriots Reveal New Jersey Numbers For Mac Jones, 2021 Rookie Class

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones’ days of sporting No. 50 are over.

Ahead of Thursday night’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium, Jones and the rest of the New England Patriots’ 2021 rookie class received new, position-appropriate jersey numbers, ditching the temporary digits they wore during spring practice and training camp.

Jones will wear No. 10, the same number he wore in college at Alabama and the same one former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo donned during his time in New England.

Here’s the full list of newly minted numbers:

No. 3: K Quinn Nordin

No. 10: QB Mac Jones

No. 34: S Joshuah Bledsoe

No. 38: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

No. 45: LB Cameron McGrone

No. 51: OLB Ronnie Perkins

No. 68: OL Will Sherman

No. 70: DT Christian Barmore

No. 87: WR Tre Nixon

Barmore, New England’s second-round pick and Jones’ former college teammate, takes over No. 70 from Adam Butler, who signed with Miami in March. Barmore wore No. 58 with the Crimson Tide, but that’s taken by yet another Bama product, second-year linebacker Anfernee Jennings.