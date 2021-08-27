Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Seeking Advice From LeGarrette Blount

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — LeGarrette Blount 2.0 is hoping to learn a thing or two from his New England Patriots predecessor.

Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, whose hard-charging running style has garnered comparisons to Blount’s, said he’s spoken with the former Patriots power back as he prepares for his first NFL season.

“I had a few words with him, yeah,” Stevenson said Friday in a video conference. “I hope to have some more with him, just to pick his brain and just see where he sees some fault and some (areas) where I could get better and things like that. So yeah, I talked to him, but I hope to talk to him a little bit more and pick his brain and just see what I need to work on from his point of view.”

Blount has to be impressed by Stevenson’s performance thus far.

The fourth-round draft pick is averaging an NFL-best 7.8 yards per carry through two preseason games. He also leads all NFL ball-carriers in rushing yards (194; no one else has more than 136) and rushing touchdowns (four; only one other player has more than one).

In his pro debut, Stevenson ripped off a 91-yard touchdown run, outsprinting several Washington Football Team defenders as he blazed down the right sideline.

As that run illustrated, Stevenson isn’t a carbon copy of Blount. He can use his 6-foot, 227-pound frame to plow through defenders, sure — as he did on one particularly Blount-esque carry against the Philadelphia Eagles — but he also can make defenders miss with quick cuts and boasts deceptive breakaway speed.