Patriots’ Ronnie Perkins Looking To Carry Jerod Mayo’s ‘Legacy’ In No. 51

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Ronnie Perkins understands the significance of his recently acquired jersey number.

After wearing No. 52 throughout training camp as part of the New Enlgand Patriots’ traditional rookie numbering system, Perkins switched to No. 51 ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener. It’s the same number linebacker Jerod Mayo wore during his prolific eight-year playing career in New England.

Mayo, now the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach, had a message for Perkins after he made the change.

“He’s like, ‘You’ve got to carry on that legacy. That’s a big number to wear,’ ” the first-year outside linebacker said Sunday. “… Mayo told me I’ve got to carry the tradition, man. You can’t wear that number and go out there doing BS. To wear that number, you’ve got to go out there and knock their heads off playing fast. So (I’ve) got to carry on that tradition for him.”

No. 51 became available after veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who’d worn it since 2018, took advantage of the NFL’s relaxed jersey number regulations and grabbed No. 8 this offseason.

“I told Bent if I could get 51, I want it, because he just switched out of it,” said Perkins, a third-round draft pick who wore No. 7 at Oklahoma. “I was like, ‘if I could get that, I’d be happy.’ … It’s kind of like me just carrying on their tradition and balling out in that number.”

He’s off to a promising start.