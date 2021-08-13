Patriots Rookie Ronnie Perkins Expresses Gratitude After NFL Debut

The Oklahoma product was drafted in the third round this spring

by

New England Patriots rookie Ronnie Perkins took the field for his first game in the National Football League on Thursday, and he was appreciative for the opportunity.

“I can’t thank god enough for allowing me to live out my dreams,” Perkins tweeted shortly after the Patriots’ win over the Washington Football Team in their preseason opener.

The first-year edge rusher finished the game with six total tackles (four solo), which was second on the team behind only linebacker Harvey Langi.

Perkins was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma product is among the talented front seven along with Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Judon as well as young players like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Chase Winovich.

