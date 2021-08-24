Patriots Rumors: New England Cuts Four Players Ahead Of Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have made a few cuts as they inch towards the 80-man roster limit.

The Patriots on Tuesday released wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury and offensive lineman R.J. Prince, according to The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. The Patriots have to make five cuts ahead of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so one more move likely is forthcoming. Offensive lineman Marcus Martin and defensive lineman Nick Thurman also were missing from practice Tuesday, so one of them could be gone next.

None of these moves are surprises, as all had tall tasks ahead of them to make the roster.

Ross, 26, had spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad but at 26 has yet to appear in an NFL game. Joe Cardona has the long snapper spot locked down, so Khoury always was unlikely to make the roster.

Gant re-signed with the Patriots on August 10. He joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but spent that entire season on injured reserve.

The Patriots have plenty of depth on the offensive line, so Prince always seemed like a camp body.

Final cutdowns to the 53-man roster will be next week at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.