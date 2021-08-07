Patriots Rumors: Raekwon McMillan Out For Season With Torn ACL

NESN Logo Sign In

Raekwon McMillan’s first season with the New England Patriots is over before Week 1.

The veteran linebacker suffered a torn ACL in training camp and will miss the entire 2021 season, according to a report Saturday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

McMillan signed with the Patriots in March after three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Las Vegas Raiders. He suffered the injury while covering a punt during Tuesday’s practice and sat out the last three days.

The 25-year-old had been off to a promising start in camp, earning praise from head coach Bill Belichick and putting himself in strong contention for a roster spot.

“Raekwon’s done a real good job,” Belichick said Monday. “I’ve been very impressed with his intelligence, his work ethic. He’s locked in every day. He works extremely hard both on and off the field.”

McMillan’s injury increases linebacker Harvey Langi’s chances of cracking New England’s 53-man roster. A former Patriots undrafted free agent who spent the last three seasons with the New York Jets, Langi has made plays as a pass rusher this summer and has seen substantial reps on special teams.