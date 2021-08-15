Patriots Rumors: Three Players Cut Ahead Of Joint Practices With Eagles

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots must trim their roster from 90 players to 85 by Tuesday afternoon.

They got a head start on that process Sunday.

Ahead of their two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots released edge rusher Rashod Berry, wide receiver Marvin Hall and tight end David Wells, according to a report from Jim McBride of The Boston Globe.

All three players were absent from Sunday?s practice, the last the team held in Foxboro, Mass., before departing for Philadelphia.

Berry was the most surprising of these initial cuts, as he saw significant reps on special teams during training camp and showed some promise as a pass rusher. A former Ohio State tight end, he appeared in three games for New England as an undrafted rookie last season and played 29 defensive snaps in Thursday night?s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team.

Hall and Wells both were viewed as roster long shots. They played three snaps and one snap on offense against Washington, respectively. Hall also mishandled a punt.

The Patriots will practice with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the team?s preseason matchup on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.