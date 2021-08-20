Patriots Snap Count Takeaways: Cam Newton Takes All First-Team Reps

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots routed the Philadelphia Eagles 35-0 in their preseason matchup Thursday night.

Let’s take a closer look at the Patriots’ snap counts in that lopsided win:

OFFENSE

— Mac Jones paced all quarterbacks in snaps played for the second consecutive week, logging 42 over four series. Jones led long touchdown drives on three of those (91, 75 and 70 yards).

Cam Newton, though, was on the field for every snap the Patriots’ starting offensive line played (17 over three series). In last week’s preseason opener, Jones got one drive with the starters and four with the backups. This week, it was all reserves for the rookie.

Both QBs turned in excellent passing performances, with Newton going 8-of-9 for 103 yards and a touchdown and Jones completing 13 of 19 passes for 143 yards. Receivers dropped three of Jones’ passes — including a long bomb to N’Keal Harry and a would-be touchdown to Devin Asiasi — and he spiked one, meaning just two of his throws were inaccurate.

Completion % tonight with spikes & drops removed:



?? Cam Newton ? 88.9%

?? Mac Jones ? 88.9% pic.twitter.com/i677Ms077s — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

Newton has stood atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart since the start of spring practice. The fact Jones, who’s outperformed his veteran counterpart at times in training camp, saw his reps with the starters drop in this game rather than rise increases Newton’s already-high odds of opening the season as QB1.