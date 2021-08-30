NESN Logo Sign In

Who will start at quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1? Which roster-bubble players will make the cut? Which young players are poised to play significant roles this season?

The Patriots, who must cut their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, hinted at answers to those questions in Sunday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Here are some snap-count takeaways from New England’s 22-20 win at MetLife Stadium:

OFFENSE

— Head coach Bill Belichick after the game said he hadn’t decided which quarterback will start against the Miami Dolphins in the Patriots’ regular-season opener. But the snap distribution between Cam Newton and Mac Jones suggests it’ll likely be the veteran.

Newton, who started all three preseason games, played two series with the offensive starters, then took the rest of the night off. For the second consecutive week, Jones played every one of his snaps behind the Patriots’ backup O-line.

Jones saw the most action in each of New England’s exhibition games, followed by third-stringer Brian Hoyer and then Newton: