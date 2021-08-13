Patriots’ Studs, Duds From Preseason-Opening Win Over Washington

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots opened the 2021 NFL preseason with a 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.

Here are a few players who stood out Thursday night — and a few others who struggled:

STUDS

OLB Matt Judon

Judon, who earlier this week was preaching the importance of the preseason, came out like a rocket in his first game as a Patriot. The former Baltimore Ravens star blew past Washington’s left tackle for a third-down tackle for loss on New England’s first defensive series, kicked off its second by helping force an incompletion to running back Antonio Gibson and then hit quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a pass that was broken up by J.C. Jackson. An apparent knee injury later in the drive forced Judon into the medical tent, but he was back on the field just two plays later. Like most defensive starters, Judon played just two series, but that was more than enough to show off his game-changing potential.

LB Josh Uche

Judon’s replacement had a nice evening, as well. Uche’s pressure on Washington backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped force a deep incompletion, and he showed solid instincts when asked to drop back in coverage. The Patriots also moved him around, playing him both on the edge and off the ball. The 2020 second-round pick has a lot of talent above him on the depth chart, but New England will find ways to get him onto the field this season. Uche suffered an injury in a goal-line pileup just before halftime, however, and didn’t play in the second half, though he did remain on the sideline.

CB J.C. Jackson

Another day, another pass breakup for Jackson, who’s been a PBU machine in training camp. The fourth-year corner swatted down a pass intended for wideout Terry McLaurin during his brief two-series cameo.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

What a debut for the rookie rusher. Entering the game after halftime, Stevenson carried the ball nine times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard gallop with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Stevenson’s stock appeared to be down after position coach Ivan Fears’ lukewarm progress report, but this was an impressive opening act.

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Mac Jones’ final stat line (13-for-19, 87 yards) would have looked a bit more impressive had Wilkerson caught the 34-yard touchdown pass that slipped through his hands. Still, Wilkerson displayed a strong connection with the rookie quarterback, finishing with a team-high six catches on nine targets for 39 yards. Wilkerson also was part of the Patriots’ top kickoff team, a sign that he should be taken seriously as a roster hopeful.