Patriots’ Studs, Duds From Preseason-Opening Win Over Washington

The New England Patriots opened the 2021 NFL preseason with a 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.
Here are a few players who stood out Thursday night — and a few others who struggled:
STUDS
OLB Matt Judon
Judon, who earlier this week was preaching the importance of the preseason, came out like a rocket in his first game as a Patriot. The former Baltimore Ravens star blew past Washington’s left tackle for a third-down tackle for loss on New England’s first defensive series, kicked off its second by helping force an incompletion to running back Antonio Gibson and then hit quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on a pass that was broken up by J.C. Jackson. An apparent knee injury later in the drive forced Judon into the medical tent, but he was back on the field just two plays later. Like most defensive starters, Judon played just two series, but that was more than enough to show off his game-changing potential.
LB Josh Uche
Judon’s replacement had a nice evening, as well. Uche’s pressure on Washington backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped force a deep incompletion, and he showed solid instincts when asked to drop back in coverage. The Patriots also moved him around, playing him both on the edge and off the ball. The 2020 second-round pick has a lot of talent above him on the depth chart, but New England will find ways to get him onto the field this season. Uche suffered an injury in a goal-line pileup just before halftime, however, and didn’t play in the second half, though he did remain on the sideline.
CB J.C. Jackson
Another day, another pass breakup for Jackson, who’s been a PBU machine in training camp. The fourth-year corner swatted down a pass intended for wideout Terry McLaurin during his brief two-series cameo.
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
What a debut for the rookie rusher. Entering the game after halftime, Stevenson carried the ball nine times for 125 yards and two touchdowns, including a 91-yard gallop with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Stevenson’s stock appeared to be down after position coach Ivan Fears’ lukewarm progress report, but this was an impressive opening act.
WR Kristian Wilkerson
Mac Jones’ final stat line (13-for-19, 87 yards) would have looked a bit more impressive had Wilkerson caught the 34-yard touchdown pass that slipped through his hands. Still, Wilkerson displayed a strong connection with the rookie quarterback, finishing with a team-high six catches on nine targets for 39 yards. Wilkerson also was part of the Patriots’ top kickoff team, a sign that he should be taken seriously as a roster hopeful.
RB J.J. Taylor
The Patriots need a versatile all-purpose back with Rex Burkhead gone, and Taylor impressed with his play in the passing game. The 2020 UDFA caught all five of his targets for 31 yards and often operated out of the slot or split wide. Taylor also had a tough nine-yard run on one of his two rushing attempts.
K Quinn Nordin
The Quinnessance continues. With Nick Folk sidelined, the Patriots’ undrafted kicker booted field goals from 35, 40 and 50 yards in his first taste of NFL action. He did shank an extra point after the Patriots’ first touchdown, but Nordin has done enough over the past week to put Folk’s roster spot in serious jeopardy.
DUDS
LT Isaiah Wynn
Wynn had the unenviable assignment of blocking reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Chase Young, and Young blazed past him to sack Cam Newton on New England’s opening possession.
There’s no reason to worry about Wynn, who’s a very good tackle when healthy, but this surely was not the way he wanted to start the preseason.
WR N’Keal Harry
Despite playing deep into the second half, Harry was targeted just once, finishing with one catch for 4 yards. The 2019 first-round draft pick has enjoyed the best summer of his Patriots tenure to date, but day-to-day consistency still eludes him.
Stephon Gilmore’s understudies
Jalen Mills surrendered a 22-yard completion to McLaurin on the second play of the game. Minutes later, Dyami Brown beat Mills deep, but the ball was overthrown. Steven Sims shook Joejuan Williams for an 18-yard gain that helped set up Washington’s second-quarter touchdown. Brown beat Michael Jackson on a third-and-2 slant later on that same drive. Williams did record an interception during the third quarter, but it came off a tipped pass. He and Jackson both were on the field late in the fourth quarter. Gilmore has yet to take the field this summer, and all three of his would-be replacements have been uneven at best thus far.
Patriots special teams
New England committed four penalties in the kicking game (including two false starts) and muffed a punt (by Marvin Hall). Those are the kind of miscues that will drive head coach Bill Belichick crazy.