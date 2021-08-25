Patriots Trade Sony Michel To Rams For Two Draft Picks

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel’s New England tenure is over.

Michel on Wednesday morning was traded by the Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two draft picks. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news of the deal, which moments later was confirmed by the Rams on social media.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots will receive 2022 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks from the Rams in exchange for Michel. The sixth-round selection will become a fourth-rounder if/when LA garners a fourth-round compensatory draft pick. And as Rapoport pointed out, the Rams are likely to receive that pick in wake of the departure of safety John Johnson, who signed a three-year, $33.75 million deal with the Cleveland Browns this past March.

Los Angeles makes plenty of sense as a landing spot for Michel, who long was believed to be on the outside looking-in among New England’s running back group. The Rams lost feature back Cam Akers for the entire 2021 season due to a torn Achilles, and current RB1 Darrell Henderson also is injury-prone.

Michel had his best full season in New England as a rookie in 2018. After rushing for 931 yards with six touchdowns over 13 regular-season games, the Georgia product scored six touchdowns in three playoff contests. The last of which was the only TD scored in Super Bowl LIII, which saw the Patriots top Michel’s new team.

With Michel now out of the picture, New England’s top trio of running backs is slated to be Damien Harris, James White and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.