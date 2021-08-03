Patriots Training Camp: Five Things To Watch In First Padded Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

After a weeklong buildup, the New England Patriots will strap the pads on Tuesday morning for their first full-contact practice of training camp.

Here are five things we’ll be watching for on what should be the most competitive day of the summer to date:

1. QB competition

Intensity across all roster battles ratchets up once the pads come on, including the one behind center. Cam Newton and Mac Jones won’t need to worry about getting hit until next week’s preseason opener against Washington, but these full-contact practices will present some additional challenges, like a more aggressive pass rush and tighter throwing windows.

Neither QB has definitively outperformed the other through five non-padded practices, with Newton showing better consistency on Days 2 and 3 and Jones delivering the stronger showing on Days 1 and 5. Jones saw his reps increase Friday — during one stretch, he took 16 consecutive snaps — but Newton has led off every competitive period dating back to the spring.

Head coach Bill Belichick has said the starting job is Newton’s to lose. We’ll see if the performance gap between the two signal-callers widens at all this week.

2. Trench play

We’re about to learn a lot more about the Patriots’ offensive linemen and front-seven defenders, who, more than any other positions, are stifled in non-padded settings.

“I think we both want to put the pads on at this point,” linebacker Josh Uche said Monday.