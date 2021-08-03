Patriots Share Highlight Video From Monday’s Training Camp Practice

The Patriots gave fans a peek under the hood Monday night.
New England’s official Twitter account shared a short highlight video from Monday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. The clip provided a look at rookie quarterback Mac Jones, as well as multiple receivers and running backs.
Take a look:
That’s all well and good, but the real fun started Tuesday, when the Patriots wore pads for the first time.
While plenty of teaching can be done — and plenty of things learned about the team — during non-contact sessions, it’s during padded practices when players truly show what they’re made of.