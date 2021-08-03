Patriots Share Highlight Video From Monday’s Training Camp Practice

The real fun starts Tuesday

The Patriots gave fans a peek under the hood Monday night.

New England’s official Twitter account shared a short highlight video from Monday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. The clip provided a look at rookie quarterback Mac Jones, as well as multiple receivers and running backs.

That’s all well and good, but the real fun started Tuesday, when the Patriots wore pads for the first time.

While plenty of teaching can be done — and plenty of things learned about the team — during non-contact sessions, it’s during padded practices when players truly show what they’re made of.

