Patriots Share Highlight Video From Monday’s Training Camp Practice

The Patriots gave fans a peek under the hood Monday night.

New England’s official Twitter account shared a short highlight video from Monday’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium. The clip provided a look at rookie quarterback Mac Jones, as well as multiple receivers and running backs.

Take a look:

Running into a new week. pic.twitter.com/vtAqr9aGsn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 2, 2021

That’s all well and good, but the real fun started Tuesday, when the Patriots wore pads for the first time.

While plenty of teaching can be done — and plenty of things learned about the team — during non-contact sessions, it’s during padded practices when players truly show what they’re made of.