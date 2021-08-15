Patriots Training Camp Notes: Chase Winovich Makes Debut On Day 13

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots outside linebacker Chase Winovich made his long-awaited training camp debut Sunday morning.

Winovich practiced for the first time on Day 13 of Patriots camp, indicating he’d been removed from the active/physically unable to perform list. The 2020 third-round draft pick had been limited to rehab and conditioning work.

Elsewhere, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and center David Andrews both returned to practice Sunday following weeklong absences.

Henry and Andrews suffered shoulder and hand injuries, respectively, last Sunday. Neither player dressed for Thursday night’s preseason-opening 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team.

Henry, though, still is working his way back to full strength. He left the main practice field after warmups. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in this week’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, which will begin Monday.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Brandon Bolden also returned after sitting out Thursday’s game. Agholor has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has limited him for the last week-plus.

A total of 15 players did not participate Sunday: