Patriots Training Camp Notes: Chase Winovich Makes Debut On Day 13

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots outside linebacker Chase Winovich made his long-awaited training camp debut Sunday morning.
Winovich practiced for the first time on Day 13 of Patriots camp, indicating he’d been removed from the active/physically unable to perform list. The 2020 third-round draft pick had been limited to rehab and conditioning work.
Elsewhere, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and center David Andrews both returned to practice Sunday following weeklong absences.
Henry and Andrews suffered shoulder and hand injuries, respectively, last Sunday. Neither player dressed for Thursday night’s preseason-opening 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team.
Henry, though, still is working his way back to full strength. He left the main practice field after warmups. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in this week’s joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, which will begin Monday.
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Brandon Bolden also returned after sitting out Thursday’s game. Agholor has been dealing with an undisclosed injury that has limited him for the last week-plus.
A total of 15 players did not participate Sunday:
QB Jarrett Stidham
K Nick Folk
WR Marvin Hall
CB Stephon Gilmore
S Joshuah Bledsoe
DB Myles Bryant
OLB Rashod Berry
TE David Wells
LB Cam McGrone
LS Joe Cardona
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Terez Hall
WR Tre Nixon
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Byron Cowart
Gilmore, Stidham, Terez Hall and Cowart are the only players remaining on the PUP list. Bledsoe and McGrone are on the non-football injury list. All six have yet to practice this summer.
Marvin Hall, Bryant, Berry, Wells, Nixon and Guy were new absences. Bryant left Thursday’s game with an injury sustained while tackling WFT tight end Sammis Reyes.
The Patriots must trim their roster from 90 players to 85 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Hall and Wells are among players who could be on the roster bubble.