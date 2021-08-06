Patriots Training Camp Notes: Rookie Kicker Shines In Simulated Game

Specialists Jake Bailey (punter), Quinn Nordin (kicker) and Joe Cardona (long snapper) wore black jerseys and played for both sides. (Kicker Nick Folk sat out practice for the second straight day, watching from the sideline in workout clothes.)

To simulate a normal game day, players went through their standard pregame schedule, with specialists taking the field first, followed by returners, then quarterbacks and wide receivers, then the rest of the roster. The teams warmed up separately, with Blue taking the north (lighthouse) side of the field and White getting warm beneath the stadium’s newly installed south end zone video board.

We even heard the familiar chords of “Crazy Train” and the rest of the Patriots’ usual pregame playlist.

Once the game began, Belichick put his players through various situations. The second possession for Jones’ team, for instance, began in the red zone. Each half concluded with dueling two-minute drills. Slater even tried to “ice” Nordin before a 22-yard field-goal attempt (unsuccessfully, as we’ll detail in a moment).

All the while, Belichick and former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia — back in a new role as a “senior football advisor” — watched from 15 to 30 yards off the line of scrimmage. Belichick stayed behind the offense. Patricia rotated between offense and defense. The rest of New England’s coaching staff was split between the two sidelines.

Some additional notes from Friday night’s “action”:

— He wasn’t facing a live kick rush, but Nordin had himself an excellent evening. The undrafted rookie went a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts, hitting from 22, 29, 34, 35, 35, 48, 55, 57 and extra-point distance. This kid’s leg strength is truly impressive — his 57-yarder might have been good from 65.

If Nordin can keep this up through the preseason, Folk could be out of a job.