Patriots Training Camp Observations: Mac Jones’ Reps Increase On Day 5

Martin, who signed with the Patriots late last season, started 14 games at center for San Francisco in 2015 but hasn’t played a regular-season offensive snap since 2016.

INJURY REPORT

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson received medical attention late in practice after Martin appeared to knock him to the ground on a goal-line running play. It was difficult to ascertain what type of injury Anderson suffered, but he did not return to the field.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Cam Newton: 14 of 21 (9 of 14 in 11-on-11s)

Mac Jones: 21 of 28 (16 of 21)

Brian Hoyer: 5 of 5 (5 of 5)

Jake Dolegala: no competitive reps

Newton continued to lead off each drill, as he has since the start of the spring, but Jones saw an uptick in reps on Day 5. The team gave him an extra 11-on-11 series that typically would have gone to Hoyer, and Jones went 7-for-8 during it while playing with offensive reserves. The highlight play of that sequence — and Jones’ day as a whole — was a 45-yard touchdown pass to receiver Isaiah Zuber, who took advantage of some poor deep-ball defense by cornerbacks Dee Virgin and D’Angelo Ross.

Periodic hiccups persisted for the former Alabama star, however. Two plays after his touchdown to Zuber, Jones underthrew a similar long heave to Devin Ross. He also missed on a short pass to running back James White, threw low on two crossers in 7-on-7s and ended practice with a 1-for-4 showing in a goal-line period. On one of those incompletions, his pass to Hunter Henry seemed to arrive sooner than the tight end was expecting.

Newton’s best completion of the morning came in that same goal-line period. He delivered a strike to wideout Jakobi Meyers, who beat cornerback Jalen Mills on a quick slant for a touchdown.

Jones and Newton both went 5-for-7 in 7-on-7s. The QBs ran those simultaneously. Most of the projected starting offensive and defensive players were on Newton’s field, while Jones’ featured mostly reserves.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Meyers had a very productive practice, catching six passes on six targets in 11-on-11s. Four of those completions came from Newton, with whom he developed a strong connection last season.