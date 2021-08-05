Patriots Training Camp Observations: Mac Jones Shines In Rain On Day 8

Overall, despite the elements, it was one of Jones’ most consistent days yet.

Newton wasn’t given much to do. Before his final two-minute drill, just six of the veteran’s 20 11-on-11 reps were passing plays. One of his incompletions was a White drop, and three were broken up by defenders.

Two of those PBU could be at least partially blamed on Newton. He threw behind Henry on a pass that was knocked down by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and waited too long to deliver a pass to Nelson Agholor, resulting in a Jackson breakup.

Jones and Newton each went 4-for-6 in 7-on-7s.

Over the last four practices, Jones has attempted 64 passes in 11-on-11s to Newton’s 39. Newton remains the clear starter at this juncture, but the Patriots are giving their young gun a long look. It will be very interesting to see how QB snaps are divvied up in the preseason — which begins next Thursday night against Washington — and in joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Third-stringer Brian Hoyer went 0-for-3 in his brief 11-on-11 action, and Jake Dolegala handed off on his lone competitive rep.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Jones.

Honorable mention: Carl Davis, who showed out in 1-on-1s against Patriots offensive linemen. Davis notched clear wins against Will Sherman and Justin Herron and two against Marcus Martin, displaying impressive power. He also busted out some elaborate dance moves when the practice field loudspeaker began blaring music between drills.

Multiple concussions limited Davis to just three games last season, but he played well when active. The 29-year-old journeyman is making a strong case for a roster spot this summer.

PLAY OF THE DAY

The long ball to White was an excellent throw and catch. The block of the day came courtesy of tight end Jonnu Smith, who blasted Josh Uche off the edge during a half-line rushing drill.