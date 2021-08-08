QUARTERBACK REPORT

This was a good day overall for Cam Newton. The veteran went 12-for-13 in 11-on-11 drills, including a perfectly placed deep ball to receiver Kristian Wilkerson. His lone incompletion came on a long bomb to N’Keal Harry.

Jones completed his first 11 passes in 11-on-11s but ran into some issues during the second half of practice. He finished 16-for-21 with three passes broken up and a drop by Gunner Olszewski. It was the fourth time in the last five competitive practices that Jones’ number of passing attempts far outpaced Newton’s.

Both QBs threw interceptions during a brief 7-on-7 period, with both coming on passes thrown behind their attended receiver. Devin McCourty picked off a Newton pass intended for Jakobi Meyers, and a Jones throw to Marvin Hall found Michael Jackson instead.

PLAY OF THE DAY

Harry ran an excellent route to shake Joejuan Williams during receiver/defensive back 1-on-1s, then laid out to haul in a long touchdown pass from Newton. The diving catch — from a wideout who often struggles to create separation — might have been the standout play of camp thus far.

PLAYERS OF THE DAY

With Agholor out, Wilkerson and Meyers both were busy. The former was targeted a team-high 11 times in competitive team drills, finishing with seven receptions. The latter caught all seven passes thrown his way in 11-on-11s.

Defensively, hybrid safety/linebacker Adrian Phillips continued his fantastic camp. He registered at least three run stuffs in 11-on-11s, standing up Damien Harris in the hole on one rep and later stopping Sony Michel in the backfield on back-to-back plays from the goal line.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis also stood out once again, notching two decisive wins in linemen 1-on-1s (against Marcus Martin and Alex Redmond) and stonewalling James White during a full-team period. Davis is making a very strong case for a roster spot.

ASSORTED NOTES

— In addition to Smith’s and Wise’s snapping work, the Patriots practiced a few worst-case-scenario field goals to close out practice. On those, Wise snapped, receiver/punt returner Gunner Olszewski held and punter Jake Bailey kicked. (All three of Bailey’s attempts were blocked, but that appeared to be the design of the drill.)

— The entire Patriots offense — including offensive coaches — had to run a lap after linebacker Dont’a Hightower ran through a White block to “sack” Newton. Earlier in that same series, Van Noy stuffed Harris for no gain.

— Two other notable defensive plays: J.C. Jackson’s breakup of an end-zone fade to Wilkerson, and Matt Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley’s tag-team run stuff against Rhamondre Stevenson.