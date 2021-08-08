Patriots Training Camp: Projected Starting Wideout Absent On Day 10

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Nelson Agholor headlined the list of New England Patriots players not participating in Sunday’s training camp practice.

It was the first absence of the summer for Agholor, who is projected to start for New England after signing a two-year, $22 million contract in free agency.

The following players also did not practice Sunday:

QB Jarrett Stidham

K Nick Folk

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

S Adrian Colbert

DB D’Angelo Ross

OLB Chase Winovich

DT Akeem Spence

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Terez Hall

S Joshuah Bledsoe

DT Byron Cowart

Stidham, who reportedly will be out until late October at the earliest after undergoing back surgery, attended practice for the first time this summer, watching from the sideline in sweats and a mask.

Jarrett Stidham sighting. First time we?ve seen him at a practice this summer. He remains on PUP. pic.twitter.com/eF5b0boTme — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 8, 2021

Spence briefly worked out with skills coach Joe Kim before practice but exited the field before most of his teammates arrived. That suggests he’s close to returning from the undisclosed injury that’s sidelined him since Wednesday.