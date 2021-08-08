Patriots Training Camp: Projected Starting Wideout Absent On Day 10

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Nelson Agholor headlined the list of New England Patriots players not participating in Sunday’s training camp practice.
It was the first absence of the summer for Agholor, who is projected to start for New England after signing a two-year, $22 million contract in free agency.
The following players also did not practice Sunday:
QB Jarrett Stidham
K Nick Folk
CB Stephon Gilmore
RB Brandon Bolden
S Adrian Colbert
DB D’Angelo Ross
OLB Chase Winovich
DT Akeem Spence
LB Cameron McGrone
LB Terez Hall
S Joshuah Bledsoe
DT Byron Cowart
Stidham, who reportedly will be out until late October at the earliest after undergoing back surgery, attended practice for the first time this summer, watching from the sideline in sweats and a mask.
Spence briefly worked out with skills coach Joe Kim before practice but exited the field before most of his teammates arrived. That suggests he’s close to returning from the undisclosed injury that’s sidelined him since Wednesday.
Center/guard Ted Karras, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, tight end Devin Asiasi and wide receiver Devin Ross all returned to practice Sunday. Karras had missed the previous six practices with a knee injury. It was the first action of camp for Asiasi, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy practiced without a red non-contact jersey for the first time since camp began.
The Patriots were in full pads as they prepare for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium.