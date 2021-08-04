Patriots Training Camp: Rookie Standout Present After Injury Scare

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Christian Barmore’s early exit from Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice was nothing more than an injury scare.

The rookie defensive tackle was present and participating on Day 7 of training camp after an apparent ankle/foot issue prevented him from finishing practice Tuesday.

Barmore was a standout in 1-on-1 drills earlier on Day 6, winning reps from multiple D-line alignments. The Patriots traded up to select the former Alabama star in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft (38th overall).

“(Barmore) has to get used to our style of defense, and I feel like he had a really good practice today, and I want to see him tomorrow and the day after that,” teammate Deatrich Wise said Wednesday. ” … He was fast, got the ball, got off blocks and really got vertical. He?s looking good.”

The Patriots also got veteran defensive lineman Henry Anderson back Wednesday. He sat out Tuesday’s practice after suffering an apparent chest/shoulder injury on Monday.

Among the Day 7 absentees were linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who left Tuesday after appearing to injury his ankle in punt coverage, and defensive tackle Akeem Spence. Center/guard Ted Karras also missed his fourth consecutive practice as he recovers from a knee injury sustained last week.

