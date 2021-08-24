Patriots Training Camp: Six New Players Absent Ahead Of Roster Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots must cut five players from their roster ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

It appears those cuts already have been made.

Six new players were absent from Tuesday’s Patriots practice: wide receiver Devin Ross, safety Malik Gant, long snapper Brian Khoury, offensive linemen R.J. Prince and Marcus Martin and defensive tackle Nick Thurman.

All six were considered roster long shots. Thurman received medical attention during Monday’s practice, so his absence could be injury-related.

All NFL teams are required to trim their rosters to 80 players by Tuesday afternoon, then to 53 by next Tuesday.

The following players also sat out practice:

QB Cam Newton

QB Jarrett Stidham

WR N’Keal Harry

CB Stephon Gilmore

RB Brandon Bolden

S Joshuah Bledsoe

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Terez Hall

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Tre Nixon

DT Byron Cowart