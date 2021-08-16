NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics stand to benefit from the U-turn Payton Pritchard apparently is making.

The Celtics point guard announced Sunday on Twitter he’ll return to the team for the 2021 NBA Summer League championship game.

Pritchard left the Celtics squad Friday in Las Vegas due to a prior commitment and had been expected to miss the remainder of the Summer League. However, he has changed his plans.

“Back in Vegas on Tuesday for summer league chip!” Pritchard wrote on Twitter.

Back in Vegas on Tuesday for summer league chip! https://t.co/Ns0bJWvYEl — Payton Pritchard (@paytonpritch3) August 16, 2021

Pritchard has dominated the Summer League, averaging 20.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game in three outings for the 4-0 Celtics. He then scored 92 points Saturday night in a Pro-Am game.

The Celtics will face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night at Thomas & Mack Center in the championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.