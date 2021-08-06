Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Red Sox-Blue Jays To Win NESN Experience At The Ballpark

NESN Logo Sign In

The upcoming Boston Red Sox versus Toronto Blue Jays game will yield an unforgettable experience for a skillful baseball fan and a cohort.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Red Sox-Blue Jays game can compete to win a NESN Experience at the Ballpark by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. The experience will include watching NESN’s Aug. 26 pregame show on Jersey Street and tickets to that night’s Red Sox versus Minnesota Twins matchup at Fenway Park. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

The Red Sox-Blue Jays broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict The Game” contestants also can find additional questions online, with each correct prediction increasing their chance of winning.



The first question in Friday night’s contest will appear during “Red Sox Gameday LIVE,” which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07p.m.

The winner of the NESN Experience at the Ballpark automatically will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

