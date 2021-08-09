Racial Slur Towards Lewis Brinson Heard On Marlins-Rockies Broadcast

NESN Logo Sign In

Lewis Brinson had racial slurs directed at him from a fan at Coors Field in Denver during an at-bat on Sunday.

And it’s not a matter of hearsay. Unfortunately, anyone who tuned into the broadcast of the Miami Marlins-Colorado Rockies game on Sunday was subject to hearing it.

The fan was not identified by the end of the game, but the Rockies are investigating the utterly shocking matter.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlin’s Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today’s game,” the team’s statement read. “Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident.”

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

It’s quite surprising that the fan was not already identified. You’d think that yelling a slur, twice and to the point that it’s clearly audible on the Bally Sports broadcast, would get you smoked out instantly.

Still, it’s only the latest issue of spectators making themselves a story in the worst possible ways.