Red Sox 2022 Schedule: Wrigley Field Visit Headlines Next Year’s Slate

Boston will travel to four National League parks next season

by

It’s never too early to talk about next year, right?

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon revealed their full schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The campaign will open with a six-game homestand, beginning March 31 with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here are some key dates and notes:

— April 7-10: at New York Yankees (first series against Yankees)
— April 18: vs. Minnesota Twins (Patriots’ Day)
— July 1-3: at Chicago Cubs (Boston’s first visit to Wrigley Field since 2022)
— July 7-10: vs. New York Yankees (first home series against New York
— Boston will host four National League team (Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers)
— Red Sox will visit four National League teams (Cubs, Braves, Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates)

Boston will wrap up the regular season on the road with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

More Baseball:

Baseball America Releases 2021 Midseason Red Sox Prospect Rankings
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter
Previous Article

Enes Kanter Shares Instagram Post After Reported Return To Celtics
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
Next Article

Why Josh McDaniels Is Confident Cam Newton Can Be Better In Year 2

Picked For You

Related