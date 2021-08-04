Red Sox 2022 Schedule: Wrigley Field Visit Headlines Next Year’s Slate

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s never too early to talk about next year, right?

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon revealed their full schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball season. The campaign will open with a six-game homestand, beginning March 31 with a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lock in your 2022 plans.

Next season's schedule is here.



Here are some key dates and notes:

— April 7-10: at New York Yankees (first series against Yankees)

— April 18: vs. Minnesota Twins (Patriots’ Day)

— July 1-3: at Chicago Cubs (Boston’s first visit to Wrigley Field since 2022)

— July 7-10: vs. New York Yankees (first home series against New York

— Boston will host four National League team (Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers)

— Red Sox will visit four National League teams (Cubs, Braves, Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates)

Boston will wrap up the regular season on the road with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.