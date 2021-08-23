Red Sox Activate Christian Arroyo, Option Jonathan Araúz To Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has another potentially important option at his disposal.

The Red Sox activated Christian Arroyo from the 10-day Injured List, the team announced Monday in a statement. Arroyo hasn’t played for Boston since July 18 when he suffered a hamstring injury during a game against the New York Yankees. He completed a three-game rehab assignment last week with Triple-A Worcester and now is ready to return to big-league action.

Arroyo is batting .271 with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 50 games for Boston this season. Cora explained to reporters Monday in his pregame press conference how he might deploy Arroyo.

“We felt like it was good to have him here,” Cora said, per NESN’s Tom Caron. “He can pinch hit, he can pinch run.”

The Red Sox optioned Jonathan Araúz to Worcester in order to make room for Arroyo on their active roster.