Red Sox Add Travis Shaw To Active Roster, Release Marwin Gonzalez

The Boston Red Sox have announced a slew of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s doubleheader with the New York Yankees.

Travis Shaw was added to the active major league roster on Monday, and will wear No. 23 in his second stint with the Red Sox.

Boston claimed the infielder off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Shaw told NESN he feels healthy and is excited for a reunion with the Red Sox, Fenway Park and Boston’s spectacular dining scene.

To make room, outfielder Franchy Cordero and catcher Connor Wong were optioned to Triple-A Worcester following a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles.

Unfortunately, the acquisition also called for the release of Marwin Gonzalez.

The utility player appeared in 77 games with the Red Sox in 2021, making 30 starts at second base, 12 at first, nine at shortstop, eight in left field, six at third base and two in right field. He batted .202 with an .567 OPS during his time in Boston.