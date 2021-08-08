Red Sox Believe Kyle Schwarber Setback Is ‘Nothing Serious’

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red sox manager Alex Cora on Sunday downplayed a report about Kyle Schwarber’s health.

The newly acquired bat has yet to suit up for the Red Sox since arriving in Boston, but was believed to be about two weeks away from joining the team. The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported a “minor setback” due to left groin tightness amid a rehab for a right hamstring injury, and following Boston’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the manager offered some clarity.

“He was sore over the weekend; nothing serious,” Cora said over Zoom.

“He will get back. He worked with Carlos (Febles) throughout. He’ll work out tomorrow again at Fenway — well, maybe at Fenway. We’ve got concerts and all that stuff. A little bit of soreness on his left groin but nothing serious, nothing serious. He’s still progressing. He’s feeling better. Tomorrow the plan is for him to work out and he’s getting after it.”

Hopefully Schwarber’s timeline isn’t pushed back too far, as they could use his production during a slump — in addition to the first base glove they hope to mold him into.