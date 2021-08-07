Red Sox Bench Coach Will Venable Tests Positive For COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been impacted by COVID-19 again.

Bench coach Will Venable has tested positive for the virus, per the NESN broadcast of Red Sox-Blue Jays. First base coach Tom Godwin was ruled as a close contact of the assistant coach, and was absent from Game 1 against Toronto as a result.

The two join designated hitter J.D. Martinez and outfielder Jarren Duran in quarantine, who await their results at the team hotel.

Matt Barnes recently had a virus scare that landed him in protocols, but the closer never tested positive and returned from the COVID-19-related injury list after one day.

Hopefully it’s a similar situation for Martinez and Duran and a bigger outbreak is avoided.