Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Knows Baseball Season Has ‘Ups And Downs’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox certainly have struggled since Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, but Chaim Bloom wants fans to remain patient.

Sure, it may be hard to find patience after the Red Sox were in first place in the American League East before the deadline and now sit in third, just one game ahead of the Oakland Athletic’s for the second Wild Card spot.

There’s still 36 games left on the schedule, and Bloom is confident in the Red Sox.

“The nature of the baseball season is that there’s going to be ups and downs. This one has been a very deep valley, and it has been really poorly timed,” Bloom said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “The game rewards people and groups who stick with their process, stick with the process that got them all the wins that we racked up, and don’t panic. The game never rewards panic. When you see teams start to press or you see teams start to feel they have to be somebody besides themselves, that’s when things can get away from you. It only gets away from you if you let it.”

Well, he certainly makes a point.

The pitching and offense have struggled of late, and Saturday’s embarrassing loss to the Texas Rangers saw the team commit five errors. However a players-only meeting seemed to rally the troops in Monday’s thrilling 8-4 win that ended with Travis Shaw launching a walk-off grand slam.

The Red Sox have a prime opportunity to get back on track and not let the season get away from them when they open up a series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.