Red Sox Notes: Is Boston Due For Rotation Shakeup As Starters Struggle?

It certainly feels as if the Red Sox have reached a breaking point with back of their rotation.

Martín Pérez struggled again Thursday, allowing three runs while failing to make it through two innings in Boston’s 8-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. The lefty’s rough outing continued a troubling trend for the Red Sox rotation which, along with struggles from the offense, has contributed to Boston losing six of seven and falling 1 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

To be fair, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez aren’t immune from criticism. Eovaldi, an All-Star, has surrendered at least five runs in three of his last nine outings and has a 4.94 ERA over his last four starts. And Rodriguez, who pitched well in a win Wednesday, has a 5.33 ERA on the season.

But neither of those players are leaving the rotation anytime soon, assuming health. So, let’s focus on the third, fourth and fifth starters.

Nick Pivetta: 5.43 ERA in last 13 starts

Garrett Richards: 7.36 ERA in last nine starts

Martín Pérez: 7.13 ERA in last 11 starts.

Obviously, those numbers aren’t good enough, neither is the lack of length Boston has received from the three pitchers, particularly Richards and Pérez. So, something likely will change for a team with championship aspirations.

When asked after Thursday’s game about a potential rotation shakeup, Alex Cora didn’t offer much.