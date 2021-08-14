NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is making a much-anticipated return Saturday, and Boston Red Sox fans are reacting appropriately.

Just over two years after his last big league start, Chris Sale is set to return to the mound following March 2020 Tommy John surgery.

It’s been a long, long road for the Red Sox ace, and he was met with a huge ovation as he trekked to the mound after of Boston’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

It was quite the moment.

732 days later, it?s finally Sale Day. pic.twitter.com/S9b314y7NG — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2021

(You can watch another view here)

As for what to expect from Sale in his return, Sox manager Alex Cora is staying tight-lipped. He likely will be on some sort of pitch count, but it’s unclear how high. He was throwing 90-plus pitches in his final rehab outings.