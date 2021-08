NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is back.

After two years away, the Red Sox ace returned to Fenway Park to start in his first game in 2021 for Boston on Saturday. After the game, Sale spoke to the media and expressed his appreciation for everyone who helped him on his road to recovery.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Tim Wakefield, and Jim Rice discussed Sale’s comments and share their takeaways from his first outing. Watch the video from “Red Sox First Pitch” above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.