The second Sale Day of the season resulted in another win for the Red Sox.

Chris Sale pitched five scoreless innings and held the Texas Rangers to just five hits. Despite the ace’s low fastball velocity, Sale mixed his pitches well and managed to strike out five batters while only allowing one walk on the night.

