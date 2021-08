NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans should expect Kyle Schwarber at first base “sooner than later,” according to Alex Cora.

The lefty slugger played left field in Monday’s game against the Rangers but has been working out consistently at first base over the last week. Bostonmanager Alex Cora noted that Schwarber could see action at first base at some point before the end of the homestand.

