Red Sox First Pitch: Kyle Schwarber’s Patience Paying Off

Schwarber has impressive patience at the plate

by

Kyle Schwarber’s patience is paying dividends on and off the field.

The Red Sox first basemen had four walks in Thursday’s game and went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. Patience at the plate and taking the time to recover from a hamstring injury off the field have been keys to the success Schwarber has shown since being traded from the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber also will step into the batter’s box as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter in Sunday’s game for the first time this season.

For more on Schwarber, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More Red Sox:

Bobby Dalbec Continues Hot Streak For Red Sox With HR Vs. Indians
New England Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones
Previous Article

Patriots Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Article

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?

Picked For You

Related