Red Sox First Pitch: Kyle Schwarber’s Patience Paying Off

Kyle Schwarber’s patience is paying dividends on and off the field.

The Red Sox first basemen had four walks in Thursday’s game and went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. Patience at the plate and taking the time to recover from a hamstring injury off the field have been keys to the success Schwarber has shown since being traded from the Washington Nationals.

Schwarber also will step into the batter’s box as the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter in Sunday’s game for the first time this season.

