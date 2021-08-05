NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox’s top pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Marcelo Mayer, could make his professional debut in the very near future.

The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Wednesday that Mayer will make his professional debut for the Red Sox in the Florida Complex League at 10 a.m. Thursday, citing sources.

Mayer, 18, was drafted No. 4 overall in the MLB draft last month. The shortstop, who was considered by many to be top talent of the draft, was taken out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, Calif.

The Red Sox signed Mayer for a $6,664,000 bonus last month, the MLB slot recommendation for the No. 4 overall pick.