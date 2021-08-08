Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran Talks Kyle Schwarber Return On ‘Ultimate Red Sox Show’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox have confirmed that Kyle Schwarber has experienced a minor setback.

Alex Cora described Schwarber’s setback as ‘nothing serious’ and that it’s simply a little bit of soreness on his left groin. The Red Sox manager also noted that the newly acquired first basemen and outfielder will continue to workout and that it won’t affect his timetable when returning to the field.

Red Sox General Manager Brian O’Halloran joined TC on the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” to discuss Schwarber’s reaction when being told they wanted to try him at first base.

To hear their conversation, check out the video above presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.